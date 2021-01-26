Snag Coleman’s 3-Person Sundome Tent while it’s 25% off at Amazon, now $60.50

Amazon is offering the Coleman 3-Person Sundome Tent for $60.31 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This 3-person dome tent aims to have you up and running in no time with what’s said to be a 10-minute setup. Its awning provides shade and protection from rain, helping make it a solid camping solution no matter what the weather is like. Coleman’s WeatherTec system delivers welded floors and inverted seams made to keep water out. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Live with a little less space to spend less. Right now you can grab Pacific Pass’ 2-Person Dome Tent for $40. That price is $20 lower than the lead deal above. Bear in mind that it’s made for two campers instead of three. It also isn’t a part of the Coleman brand, but more than 400 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.4/5 star rating.

And while you’re at it, be sure to peek at yesterday’s roundup of Coleman discounts. There you’ll find a variety of items discounted as low as $17. Examples include outdoor cooking sets, sun shelters, and more. Price drops are up to $33 off, making this a solid time to expand your outdoor Coleman collection.

Coleman 3-Person Sundome Tent features:

Made in USA or Imported

The three-person dome design is quick and easy to set up

Spacious interior, room to move

Dome design for quick setup, 10 minutes

Snag-free, continuous pole sleeves for easy setup

Rainfly awning for shade and rain protection

