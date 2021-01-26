FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Google Pixel 4a 5G starts at $410, down from the usual $500 (New all-time low)

-
Best BuyAndroidGoogle
Reg. $500 From $410

Best Buy offers the Pixel 4a 5G Android Smartphone for $409.99. Free shipping is available for all. Activation is required today, which will range in price by carrier. As a comparison, it regularly goes for $500 and has been at $459 via Amazon. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked.

Pixel 4a 5G is a follow-up to the previous-generation model that was wildly popular with 9to5 readers. This time around, you’ll get a 6.2-inch FHD display with 128GB of storage, dual cameras, and a Snapdragon 765G 2.4GHz processor. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up a Pixel 4a 5G case from Spigen. For just $12, you’ll be able to add some protection to your device without too much bulk being brought into the mix. There are dedicated cutouts for all of the buttons, switches, and ports, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Also on the Android deal front this week, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip delivers a folding AMOLED display at $477. That’s a new all-time low and down from the usual $1,200 or more price tag. Browse through this offer right here.

Google Pixel 4a 5G features:

New, unlocked Android phone gives you the flexibility to change carriers and choose your own data plan; unlocked smartphone works with T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T, and other major carriers; not compatible with the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network. Take vibrant photos on your phone even in the dark with Night Sight, bring studio-quality light to your pictures of people with Portrait Light; and get more scenery and people in the shot with the rear-facing ultrawide lens.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

Android

Google

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Try out 3-months of Tidal HiFi music streaming at 97% o...
Best Android app deals of the day: 911 Operator, Despot...
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip sports a folding AMOLED d...
Google’s high-end Pixel Stand delivers 10W chargi...
OnePlus launches BOGO 50% off 8T Android smartphone sal...
Sonos backs this AirPlay-enabled home theater Kit at $6...
Google Pixel 3 XL with 64GB of storage hits all-time lo...
Lenovo’s Yoga Android Smart Tab doubles as an Ass...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $429

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 44mm hits all-time low at $376 (Reg. $429)

$376 Learn More
Up to 35%

Anker launches Gold Box at Amazon from $11 featuring latest chargers, more

From $11 Learn More

Microsoft reverses Xbox Live price hike, free-to-play games no longer require Live

Learn More
32.5% off

Our exclusive code drops 1MORE’s true wireless THX-certified ANC headphones to a low of $135

$135 Learn More
97% off

Try out 3-months of Tidal HiFi music streaming at 97% off, now just $1

$1 Learn More
34% off

TACKLIFE’s 800A portable jump starter falls to $48 at Amazon (Reg. $70)

$46 Learn More
30% off

Sophos Home cybersecurity 30% off protects up to 10 devices with cloud-based remote management

$42 Learn More
66% off

Add 16.4-feet of RGB LED lighting to your home from under $5.50 at Amazon

From $5.50 Learn More