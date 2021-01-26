Google Pixel 4a 5G starts at $410, down from the usual $500 (New all-time low)

Best Buy offers the Pixel 4a 5G Android Smartphone for $409.99. Free shipping is available for all. Activation is required today, which will range in price by carrier. As a comparison, it regularly goes for $500 and has been at $459 via Amazon. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked.

Pixel 4a 5G is a follow-up to the previous-generation model that was wildly popular with 9to5 readers. This time around, you’ll get a 6.2-inch FHD display with 128GB of storage, dual cameras, and a Snapdragon 765G 2.4GHz processor. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up a Pixel 4a 5G case from Spigen. For just $12, you’ll be able to add some protection to your device without too much bulk being brought into the mix. There are dedicated cutouts for all of the buttons, switches, and ports, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Also on the Android deal front this week, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip delivers a folding AMOLED display at $477. That’s a new all-time low and down from the usual $1,200 or more price tag. Browse through this offer right here.

Google Pixel 4a 5G features:

New, unlocked Android phone gives you the flexibility to change carriers and choose your own data plan; unlocked smartphone works with T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T, and other major carriers; not compatible with the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network. Take vibrant photos on your phone even in the dark with Night Sight, bring studio-quality light to your pictures of people with Portrait Light; and get more scenery and people in the shot with the rear-facing ultrawide lens.

