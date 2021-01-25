Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip sports a folding AMOLED display at $477 off (New low)

Amazon offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 256GB Android Smartphone for $773.20 shipped. Having originally sold for $1,380 and more recently fetching $1,250, today’s offer is $199 under our previous mention, amounts to $477 in savings, and marks a new all-time low. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip lives up to its name by delivering a folding design reminiscent of old school flip phones. This handset packs a 6.7-inch AMOLED display into the futuristic form-factor alongside a Snapdragon 855+ processor, 256GB of storage, and dual 12MP rear camera system. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 135 customers and you can get a closer look in our review. Head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings to bring some extra protection into the mix by picking up the Spigen Thin Fit Case for $30. Alongside protecting the Galaxy Z Flip from scratches and bumps, this case has a slim design that won’t add too much bulk. Over 765 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Over in our Android guide, you’ll find plenty of other price cuts on hardware, as well as all of the best app and game deals in our roundup. We’re notably still tracking a BOGO 50% off promotion on the OnePlus 8T smartphone at $325 off, as well as Google Pixel 3 XL at $300.

Galaxy Z Flip features:

An expansive smartphone experience with a groundbreaking new foldable glass display, high-definition camera and Hideaway Hinge to capture your life from every angle. Your new Galaxy Z Flip includes exclusive access to a dedicated support team on demand by phone and white glove care, in-person onboarding, tutorials and enhanced options for mail-in repair.

