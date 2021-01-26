FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This highly-rated K-Cup and ground bean coffee maker bundle is now $46 (Reg. $63)

-
Home GoodswootSboly
30% off $46

Today only, Woot is now offering the Sboly Single-Serve Coffee Maker Machine for $45.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $63 or so, today’s offer is nearly 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is currently listed at $62.50 on Amazon for comparison. While it might not carry a well-known brand name, it is well under the Keurig prices and includes much of the same feature set. It also comes with the filter you’ll need to brew any ground coffee, along with the K-Cup functionality, and a bonus vacuum-insulated tumbler. This model sports an auto-cleaning feature and a slender 5.4-inch design that won’t take up much space on the countertop as well. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 6,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

While today’s deal is already among the lowest, highly-rated options out there than can brew both K-Cups and loose ground beans, this Chefman is worth a look. The brand’s InstaCoffee Single Serve Coffee Maker comes in at even less than today’s lead deal and features similarly notable 4+ star ratings. It includes the ground bean filter and is tall enough to accomodate most 14-ounce travel mugs. 

Speaking of K-Cups, we are still tracking a particularly notable deal on the popular 75-pack of Peet’s Major Dickason’s K-Cup Coffee Pods right here. And you’ll find even more kitchenware deals in our home goods guide, just be sure to give this Sauder Harvey Park Coffee Table deal a look if you’re looking for a living room refresh and our latest coffee feature for more brewing ideas. 

More on Sboly Single-Serve Coffee Maker Machine:

This one cup coffee maker will give you that fresh, pure taste that is required to jump start your day. Have your cup ready to drink in only 3 minutes! Hot enough to still have hot coffee with cream added. The water adjustment function allows you to control how much coffee you want to brew to save expensive grounds.  Innovatively designed to be compact and durable, yet extremely effective, this pod coffee maker is much smaller than others. You will be able to fit it in tight places on countertops, office tables, etc.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

woot

Sboly

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Shark’s IQ Robot Vacuum with self-emptying now ju...
Add 16.4-feet of RGB LED lighting to your home from und...
Fight dry air: TaoTronics’ 6L cool-mist humidifie...
Outfit your bedroom with Zinus’ wooden Full Bed F...
simplehuman’s premium 21.1-Gal. Stainless Steel T...
Get a better night’s rest with a LectroFan sleep ...
Crock-Pot’s family-sized stainless steel slow coo...
SKIL or DEWALT tools and accessories fall as low as $10...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $20+

Today’s best game deals: Civilization VI $10, Watch Dogs Legion $30, more

$10 Learn More
Save $20

Score rare savings on Ubiquiti UniFi PoE switches, mesh access points, more from $81

From $81 Learn More
Orig. $550

Shark’s IQ Robot Vacuum with self-emptying now just $270 for today only (Refurb, Orig. $550)

$270 Learn More
Reg. $200

Sennheiser’s latest true wireless earbuds see 50% discount to all-time low at $100

$100 Learn More
50% off

Sperry’s Sneaker Sale offers styles for just $30 shipped + up to 50% off hundreds of shoes

$30 Learn More
Reg. $5+

Apple launches action and thriller movie sale from $5, more starting at $1

From $1 Learn More
$100 off

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 models now $100 off starting at $300, more from $150

From $150 Learn More
Up to 15%

Home Depot offers notable 1-day sale on RYOBI outdoor tools and more

Shop now Learn More