This highly-rated K-Cup and ground bean coffee maker bundle is now $46 (Reg. $63)

Today only, Woot is now offering the Sboly Single-Serve Coffee Maker Machine for $45.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $63 or so, today’s offer is nearly 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is currently listed at $62.50 on Amazon for comparison. While it might not carry a well-known brand name, it is well under the Keurig prices and includes much of the same feature set. It also comes with the filter you’ll need to brew any ground coffee, along with the K-Cup functionality, and a bonus vacuum-insulated tumbler. This model sports an auto-cleaning feature and a slender 5.4-inch design that won’t take up much space on the countertop as well. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 6,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

While today’s deal is already among the lowest, highly-rated options out there than can brew both K-Cups and loose ground beans, this Chefman is worth a look. The brand’s InstaCoffee Single Serve Coffee Maker comes in at even less than today’s lead deal and features similarly notable 4+ star ratings. It includes the ground bean filter and is tall enough to accomodate most 14-ounce travel mugs.

Speaking of K-Cups, we are still tracking a particularly notable deal on the popular 75-pack of Peet’s Major Dickason’s K-Cup Coffee Pods right here. And you’ll find even more kitchenware deals in our home goods guide, just be sure to give this Sauder Harvey Park Coffee Table deal a look if you’re looking for a living room refresh and our latest coffee feature for more brewing ideas.

More on Sboly Single-Serve Coffee Maker Machine:

This one cup coffee maker will give you that fresh, pure taste that is required to jump start your day. Have your cup ready to drink in only 3 minutes! Hot enough to still have hot coffee with cream added. The water adjustment function allows you to control how much coffee you want to brew to save expensive grounds. Innovatively designed to be compact and durable, yet extremely effective, this pod coffee maker is much smaller than others. You will be able to fit it in tight places on countertops, office tables, etc.

