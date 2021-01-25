Score a 75-pack of Peet’s Major Dickason’s K-Cup Coffee Pods for $23.50 (Reg. $35)

Amazon is now offering the 75-Count Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend K-Cup Coffee Pod pack for $23.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Ensure the on-page coupon is clipped, then opt for Subscribe & Save and be sure to cancel the sub after the fact to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly closer to $35, today’s offer is more than 30% off the going rate and a notable opportunity to stock up while the price is right. This one is described as a “world blend” that is “rich, complex, and full-bodied.” These recyclable coffee pods carry the dark roast Major Dickason’s blend inside of a Keurig and K-cup compatible capsule. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 11,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re not a fan of the Peet’s blend above, or are just looking for a more affordable refresh, the Amazon Solimo Coffee Pods are worth a look. The 24-count pack of dark roast pods sells for around $9.50 with free shipping for Prime members and carries a 4+ star rating from over 900 Amazon customers.

You’ll find some great brewing ideas and tips right here, just make sure to check out these ongoing coffee maker deals at Amazon starting from $56. Then head over to our home goods guide for additional kitchenware offers including KitchenAid’s Full Size Dish Rack, this digital air fryer for just $30, and much more. Check out the K-Cup and Nespresso-compatible Instant Pot coffee maker as well.

More on the Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend:

Conceived by Mr. Peet and his most discerning customer, Major Dickason’s Blend has become the coffee that epitomizes the rich, flavorful taste of Peet’s. Flavor notes: Incomparable world blend, rich, complex, and full-bodied. Single serve doesn’t mean single taste. Whether you enjoy starting each morning with Peet’s dark roast House Blend, our light roast Café Domingo, or you prefer a variety, you can keep your morning routine without brewing a whole pot.

