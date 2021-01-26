FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score rare savings on Ubiquiti UniFi PoE switches, mesh access points, more from $81

-
StaplesNetworkingUbiquiti
Save $20 From $81

Staples is currently discounting a selection of Ubiquiti networking gear headlined by its UniFi Switch 8 60W for $89 shipped when code 17556 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $109, today’s offer is good for a $20 discount, marks the lowest we’ve seen in over eight months, and comes within $5 of the all-time low. Whether you’re just building out a Ubiquiti setup or need to expand, this managed 8-port Gigabit Ethernet switch brings four PoE slots into your network for powering access points, cameras, and more. It has a total 60W power output, making it a very capable option for kickstarting your setup. You’re looking at 8Gb/s of total throughput and other perks from the Ubiquiti ecosystem are built-in as well, including monitoring per-port traffic and more. Over 3,200 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more Ubiquiti deals from $81.

Just like the lead deal, but sure to apply the aforementioned code at checkout to lock-in the additional savings on all of the following listings.

Other Ubiquiti gear on sale:

If you’d rather upgrade your current setup with less prosumer-oriented gear, don’t forget that you can still save on a selection NETGEAR Orbi Wi-Fi 6 and 802.11ac systems from $127. But if the Ubiquiti discounts do catch your eye, don’t forget to swing by our recent feature detailing all of the gear in my UniFi setup. I rely on several of the switches and access points that are on sale today, and you can get a closer look at their performance right here.

UniFi Switch 8 60W features:

Expand and power your network with the UniFi Switch 8 60W, part of the Ubiquiti Networks® UniFi Enterprise System. The UniFi Switch 8 60W is a compact, fully managed 802.3af PoE Gigabit switch, delivering robust performance and intelligent switching for enterprise networks.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Staples

Networking

Ubiquiti

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save up to $110 on NETGEAR Orbi Wi-Fi 6/802.11ac system...
D-Link’s 10-port managed Gigabit Switch has eight...
NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 router and DOCSIS 3.1 modem drops t...
UniFi Diary: Detailing my 80TB Synology NAS, Mac mini, ...
NETGEAR’s 8-port Gigabit Ethernet switch nears Am...
TP-Link’s Deco M4 Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System hits...
TP-Link unveils first Wi-Fi 6E routers with up to 10Gb/...
Ubiquiti introduces new UniFi Wi-Fi 6 access points sta...
Show More Comments

Related

UniFi Diary: Detailing my 80TB Synology NAS, Mac mini, and Ubiquiti setup

Read more Learn More
$100 off

Anker PowerHouse II 400 delivers USB-C/A and more on-the-go, now $300 ($100 off)

$300 Learn More

Green Deals: Kobalt 24V 12-inch Electric Chainsaw $129 (Reg. $179), more

Learn More

Green Deals: Honeywell Smart Thermostat $90 (Refurb, Orig. $199), more

Learn More

Green Deals: LUX Smart Programmable Smart Thermostat $60 (Reg. $100), more

Learn More
Orig. $550

Shark’s IQ Robot Vacuum with self-emptying now just $270 for today only (Refurb, Orig. $550)

$270 Learn More
Reg. $200

Sennheiser’s latest true wireless earbuds see 50% discount to all-time low at $100

$100 Learn More
50% off

Sperry’s Sneaker Sale offers styles for just $30 shipped + up to 50% off hundreds of shoes

$30 Learn More