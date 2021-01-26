Go mid-century modern with Walker Edison’s 6-Person Table: $233 (Reg. $279)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison 6-Person Mid-Century Modern Table for $232.93 shipped. That’s $46 off the typical rate there and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked since May. This stylish dining room table is ready to accommodate six. It offers up a mid-century modern appearance that’s bound to elevate the look of your space. Once assembled, it’s ready to uphold 100-pounds of weight. Measurements work out to 15- by 50- by 29-inches and the entire unit weighs 55-pounds. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Make your new table look its best when using a smidgen of today’s savings on Pledge’s Multi-Surface Wipes at $4. You’ll get 24 ready-to-use wipes perfect for “dusting, cleaning and protecting” almost any surface in your space. Pledge touts that these will also “add a brilliant and protective shine.” Rated 4.6/5 stars by well over 5,500 Amazon shoppers.

And while we’re taking furniture discounts, did you see the deal we spotted on Zinus’ wooden full-size bed frame? If not, you can still bag $65 of savings by picking one up for $185. Zinus touts this unit as “easy to assemble” with no box spring required, helping keep overall cost low.

Walker Edison 6-Person Table features:

Product dimensions – 15” W x 50” L x 29” H | Weight – 55 lbs. | Weight limit – 100 lbs.

Distance between legs on the long side – 39.5”

Beautiful rich wood finish made of wood veneer and high-grade MDF with solid wood legs

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!