FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Go mid-century modern with Walker Edison’s 6-Person Table: $233 (Reg. $279)

-
AmazonHome GoodsWalker Edison
Reg. $279 $233

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison 6-Person Mid-Century Modern Table for $232.93 shipped. That’s $46 off the typical rate there and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked since May. This stylish dining room table is ready to accommodate six. It offers up a mid-century modern appearance that’s bound to elevate the look of your space. Once assembled, it’s ready to uphold 100-pounds of weight. Measurements work out to 15- by 50- by 29-inches and the entire unit weighs 55-pounds. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Make your new table look its best when using a smidgen of today’s savings on Pledge’s Multi-Surface Wipes at $4. You’ll get 24 ready-to-use wipes perfect for “dusting, cleaning and protecting” almost any surface in your space. Pledge touts that these will also “add a brilliant and protective shine.” Rated 4.6/5 stars by well over 5,500 Amazon shoppers.

And while we’re taking furniture discounts, did you see the deal we spotted on Zinus’ wooden full-size bed frame? If not, you can still bag $65 of savings by picking one up for $185. Zinus touts this unit as “easy to assemble” with no box spring required, helping keep overall cost low.

Walker Edison 6-Person Table features:

  • Product dimensions – 15” W x 50” L x 29” H | Weight – 55 lbs. | Weight limit – 100 lbs.
  • Distance between legs on the long side – 39.5”
  • Beautiful rich wood finish made of wood veneer and high-grade MDF with solid wood legs

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Walker Edison

About the Author

Schumacher’s battery tender automatically charges...
BISSELL’s ICONpet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum falls...
This highly-rated 6-qt. multi-cooker is now just $30 fo...
Glass and metal uphold Ashley’s Baraga L-Shaped D...
Green Toys Wagon Outdoor Toy drops to just $13 at Amazo...
Holy Stone’s #1 best-selling 1080p drone hits its...
Score a pair of Mackie’s latest CR4-X Speakers and up...
Program UBTECH’s Iron Man MK50 robot and teach yo...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $400

Amazon’s Rivet Accent Chair plunges to new low of $276 (Reg. $400)

$276 Learn More
Reg. $80

Schumacher’s battery tender automatically charges + maintains your car at $49 (Reg. $80)

$49 Learn More
$100 off

BISSELL’s ICONpet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum falls to $300 at Amazon ($100 off)

$300 Learn More
50% off

This highly-rated 6-qt. multi-cooker is now just $30 for today only (50% off)

$30 Learn More

Polk expands home theater stable with React Soundbar, wireless speakers, and subwoofer

Read more Learn More
Save $60

Glass and metal uphold Ashley’s Baraga L-Shaped Desk at $167.50 (Save $60)

$167.50 Learn More
Reg. $100

Lenovo’s Smart Display 7 upgrades your Assistant setup at $80 (Save 20%)

$80 Learn More
Reg. $25+

Green Toys Wagon Outdoor Toy drops to just $13 at Amazon (48% off) + more from $9

From $9 Learn More