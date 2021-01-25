Outfit your bedroom with Zinus’ wooden Full Bed Frame for $185 (Reg. $250)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Alexia Full Bed Frame for $185 shipped. That’s $65 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $30. This wooden bed frame has a design that’s said to be “easy to assemble” with no box spring needed. Along the back you’ll find a wood-paneled headboard that stands 37-inches tall. Your mattress is strongly upheld by a plethora of wood slats that are laid out to provide “increased mattress life.” Zinus backs this product with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars by more than 9,500 customers.
Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to grab this 2-pack of Utopia Bedding Queen-size Pillows at $23. Each measures 20- by 28-inches and is said to be “incredibly soft and fluffy.” These have received an average rating of 4.6/5 stars from just under 10,000 Amazon shoppers.
In need of a bedroom chair? If so, the deal we’ve spotted on Amazon’s Rivet Accent Chair shouldn’t be overlooked. This rings especially true as it hit a new Amazon low earlier today. Right now Amazon will ship it to your door for $276, a price that shaves $124 off what you’d usually have to spend.
Zinus Alexia Full Bed Frame features:
- The perfect spot to begin and end your days, the Alexia Wood Platform Bed with headboard adorns any interior with rustic, timeless charm and excellent mattress support
- Reliable and closely spaced wood slats are designed to support and extend the life of your latex, memory foam or spring mattress without the need for a box spring
- A thick and sturdy solid wood frame is constructed with steel interior framework for longevity; twin size supports a maximum weight capacity of 350 lbs, while all other sizes can support up to 700 lbs
