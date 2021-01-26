FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get an extra boost for your workouts: 24-pack CLIF SHOT Energy Gels from $16 (25% off)

-
25% off From $16

Amazon is now offering the 24-pack of CLIF SHOT Energy Gels from $16.12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This deal is available on the Citrus flavor as well as the Double Expresso option for about $0.50 more. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon, opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing pages, and cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly $22, today’s deal is the lowest we can find and about 25% in savings. These gel snacks are designed to provide a quick blast of energy to maximize your workouts. The lemon and lime citrus option carries 25-mg of caffeine a pop whereas the double espresso flavor packs in 100-mg per packet. Rated 4+ stars from as many as 1,600 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If you prefer to get your boost of motivation in bar form, take a look at the Clif Bar Sweet and Salty Energy Bars. The 12-pack sells for $9 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings from over 500 Amazon customers. This is the salted peanut butter flavor featuring “an ideal mix of protein, fat, and carbohydrates to sustain active bodies before and during long-lasting, moderate-intensity activity.”

Speaking of health-focused snacks and protein products, Amazon’s New Year New You sale is still in full swing from $11.50. It features deals on CLIF bars and plenty of other protein-based snacks at up to 30% off you can browse through right there. Just be sure to check out all of the ongoing fitness deals we have including this morning’s all-time low on Apple Watch Series 6 and everything you’ll find in our workout deal hub

More on CLIF SHOT Energy Gels:

  • A double shot of caffeine to-go…fast. Because you can’t drop by a café mid-race
  • DESIGNED BY ATHLETES FOR ATHLETES: CLIF SHOT Energy Gel provides quick energy for training and racing
  • FLAVORS YOU’LL LOVE: Available in nine delicious flavors
  • CUSTOMIZABLE CAFFEINE LEVELS: Available in four different caffeine levels (from 0 to 100mg) to help customize your energy boost

