Amazon health/fitness supplement sale from $11.50: CLIF bars, protein, more up to 30% off

Amazon’s New Year New You sale is offering up to 30% off a wide-range of health supplements, protein products, healthy snacks, and more. One standout is the 15-count variety pack box of CLIF Coffee Collection Protein Bars for $15.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the special price, then cancel the sub afterwards to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly $20, this is nearly 25% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This variety pack contains three flavors: six dark chocolate mocha, six vanilla almond latte, and three caramel macchiato bars. All of which contain one shot of espresso (“65-milligrams of caffeine from real coffee”), 9-grams of protein, and “wholesome non-GMO ingredients.” They make for a great healthy snack throughout the day and in between workouts. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

While it won’t include as many in the box with a total of 12, the Pure Protein Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars are a great alternative that will only cost you $11.50 after opting for Subscribe & Save as described above. These ones won’t give you that hit of caffeine, but they do contain significantly more protein at 20-grams per bar. Rated 4+ stars from over 18,500 Amazon customers.  

But be sure to browse through the rest of Amazon’s New Year New You sale right here for additional offers starting from $11.50 (or less with Subscribe & Save). You’ll find everything from protein powder and granola bars for the kids to BCAAs to amp up your workouts, additional CLIF bar deals, energy drinks, and much more at up to 30% off right here

Be sure to check out today’s MyProtein sale if you’re fan of its affordable whey powder. Then dig into today’s exercise equipment deals from $15 along with the rest of the discounts found in our sports/fitness guide

More on the CLIFF Coffee Collection Protein Bars:

The energy of a Clif Bar, with a shot of espresso. This variety pack contains 15 breakfast bars (2.4 ounce each) – 6 Dark Chocolate Mocha, 6 Vanilla Almond Latte, and 3 Caramel Macchiato. Each bar in our new Coffee Collection contains 65 milligram of caffeine from real coffee. That’s equivalent to a shot of espresso, making it an easy and convenient way to power up with wholesome, delicious energy.

