Whether it be a board, console, or computer game, we all have a specific title that delivers a sense of nostalgia whenever mentioned. For many, Age of Empires is at or near the top of the list (myself included). Thankfully, a large fanbase has allowed Age of Empires II to still receive updates more than 21 years after the original version was released. A new Lords of the West expansion has dropped and it shakes up the game by adding two civilizations, three fully voiced campaigns, 16 new achievements, and the list goes on. Continue reading to learn more.

The future of Age of Empires seems to become brighter over time. The Lords of the West expansion adds Burgundian and Sicilian civilization types to pique the interest of new and existing fans alike. While multiplayer is a great way to play the game, you also cannot go wrong with single-player campaigns.

With three new fully voiced campaigns, there’s plenty to do even when you’re not up for an intense match against human opponents. First up we’ve got Edward Longshanks, a campaign that follows Edward I “as he transformed England from a tattered state into a prominent European power.” The other two campaigns include The Grand Dukes of the West and The Hautevilles. The first offers up a storyline about Philip the Bold, and the latter adheres to the Robert Guiscard and his “unlikely and compelling story.”

Pricing and availability

The Lords of the West expansion for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is available now via the Microsoft Store and Steam. Pricing is set at $9.99. Anyone that is subscribed to Xbox Game Pass for PC can shave another 10% off and add this expansion to the game for $8.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

If you’ve seen my coverage of Age of Empires IV and the recently added Battle Royale mode to Age of Empires II, it’s no secret that I love this series. In fact, I fired up Age of Empires II last night for a quick and enjoyable game. While some editions and expansions are better than others, I enjoy them all. The same is bound to ring true for Lords of the West.

I love that such an old game has mustered enough of a fanbase that after 21 years people it’s still alive and kicking with folks that are still happy to buy expansions and keep it alive. Chances are high that I’ll pick up this expansion, but part of me wonders if it will eventually be added to Xbox Game Pass for PC, as is the case with the rest of the series.

