New low strikes Amazon’s 25-inch Urban Spinner Luggage at $38 (Reg. $60)

-
AmazonHome GoodsAmazonBasics
37% off $38

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 25-inch Urban Softside Spinner Luggage for $37.87 shipped. That’s $22 off the typical rate there and ushers in the lowest price we have tracked. Despite the fact that travel was fraught with complications throughout 2020, it’s looking like things will begin to shape up this spring. This means that 2021 could be a year that you get to check out some exciting destinations. Having great luggage can go a long way towards making travel much simpler and this Amazon Basics solution is ready to save the day. It boasts 360-degree spinner wheels that make it easy to push or pull in any direction. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to grab a can of Scotchgard Fabric Shield at $10. Applying a coat of this stuff to your luggage and other fabric-based products will ensure that water-based liquids are less likely to settle in. It dries clear so you’ll only notice it is there when liquid rolls off or bubbles up on top instead of staining your fabric-based possessions.

Need a bottle, food jar, or flask for your travels? If so, now’s a great time to peruse our fresh roundup of Stanley discounts. There you’ll find its Master Hip Flask available for 31% off alongside many other deals priced from $12. Some items are marked down by as much as 48% off. Swing by the full list to see every available option.

Amazon Basics 25-inch Urban Luggage features:

  • 25 inch soft side carry-on suitcase with spinner wheels
  • Convenient size for airline travel and an easy choice for both short or long trips
  • 2 spacious interior compartments and zipper pocket
  • 360 degree spinner wheels for easy mobility
  • High-density, water-resistant polyester construction with zipper closure
  • Built-in TSA lock for extra security and adjustable telescoping handle

