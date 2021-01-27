FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro sees $300 drop to $2,099 shipped

Amazon offers Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro 512GB for $2,099 shipped. That’s a $300 discount, match of our previous mention, and in-line with most deal prices we’ve seen in 2020. Best Buy is currently charging full price. There’s 512GB worth of SSD storage on this model that’s paired with an Intel Core i7 processor. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up a VAVA 7-in-1 USB-C hub for around $22.50 after the on-page coupon is clipped. This add-on will bring plenty of additional I/O to the mix including HDMI, multiple USB ports, 100W of power, and SD card readers. It’s a great option for connecting older devices to your MacBook, ensuring compatibility with legacy accessories.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. That includes a great price right now on the latest Apple Watch, which is seeing notable discounts over at Amazon, too.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • Ninth-generation 6-Core Intel Core i7 Processor
  • Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology
  • Touch Bar and Touch ID
  • AMD Radeon Pro 5300M Graphics with GDDR6 memory
  • Ultrafast SSD
  • Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers

