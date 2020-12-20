Apple Watch Series 5 is $100 off for a limited time

Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular at $100 off. You’ll find a variety of models on sale with today’s deal matching our previous mention and Cyber Monday.

Apple Watch Series 5 delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

GPS

Always-On Retina display

30% larger screen

Swimproof

ECG app

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

Elevation

Emergency SOS

International emergency calling

