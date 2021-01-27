Logitech’s MX Master 3 drops by $19 at Staples to $81 with this code

Staples is offering the Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse for $80.78 shipped when you add a filler item to your cart and use the code 17556 at checkout. This is 19% below what you’d pay at Amazon and today’s deal beats our last mention by $10. If you’re looking for a way to upgrade your productivity at home, this is a great option. You’ll find Logitech’s unique “infinite scroll wheel” here that goes from clicking to smooth scrolling, allowing you to traverse pages with ease. There’s also a side-scroll wheel by your thumb, giving you the ability to navigate documents, Excel spreadsheets, Photoshop files, or even Final Cut timelines like no other mouse on the market. Plus, it’s entirely customizable to do exactly what you want or need it to do. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Ready to learn more? Our hands-on review is a must-read for you then.

Save a few bucks when opting for the Logitech MX Anywhere 3. While it doesn’t have the side-scroll wheel like the MX Master 3, and you’ll miss out on the ergonomic design, this is a fantastic way to upgrade your on-the-go mouse game. It’s available for $72 at Amazon, which is a killer deal overall.

Looking for a new computer as well? Right now, the previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro is down to just $1,130 at Woot. But, you won’t want to sleep on this sale. It ends tonight at midnight, so act fast before it’s gone for good. With this laptop, you’re getting four Thunderbolt 3 ports, Touch ID, an i5 processor, and more.

Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced features:

Get spot-on precision in your designs games with this Logitech MX Master Series advanced wireless mouse. The sculpted shape is comfortable to hold for extended hours, and the electromagnetic MagSpeed wheel enables fast noiseless scrolling. This Logitech MX Master Series advanced wireless mouse lasts 70 days on a full charge, making it suitable for work trips.

