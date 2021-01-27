FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s previous-gen. 13-inch MacBook Pro is $1,130, more in latest Woot sale

Woot offers the open-box previous-generation Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro 1.4GHz/8GB/256GB with Touch Bar for $1,129.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. That’s good for $560 off the original price and the second-best we’ve seen refurbished. This machine includes a 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It ships with four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, Touch ID sensor, and more. Although a previous-generation model, there’s still plenty of value here for everyday tasks. Additional models are on sale here. Includes a 60-day Apple warranty. More deals below.

You’ll find plenty of additional MacBook deals over on this landing page at Woot. This sale almost exclusively focuses on previous-generation MacBook Pro models, which are discounted from around $1,000. This is a great opportunity to pick up a full-featured Mac at some of the best prices ever.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model that delivers four USB-A ports and more for $18 with the on-page coupon. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. That includes a great price right now on the latest Apple Watch, which is seeing notable discounts over at Amazon, too. There’s also a great price drop on the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro today, as well.

13-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core
  • 16GB of 2133 MHz RAM | 256GB SSD
  • 13.3″ 2560 x 1600 Retina Display
  • Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
  • Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor
  • 4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports
  • 3.5mm Headphone Jack | Stereo Speakers
  • Force Touch Trackpad

