Score two dual outlet meross HomeKit smart plugs for $26 (23% off), more from $19

The official meross Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its smart home accessories headlined by a 2-pack of its Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plugs for $25.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from the usual $34 going rate, you’re saving 23% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $2 and marking the second-best discount to date. Packing two independently controllable outlets, these dual outlet smart plugs expand your Siri setup with out of the box HomeKit support. You’ll also be able to count on Alexa and Assistant voice control, as well as a companion smartphone app for scheduling and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 190 shoppers. Head below for meross smart home deals from $19.

Just like with the featured deal, you’ll need to be sure to clip each of the listings’ on-page coupons to secure the discounted price.

Other meross smart home deals:

While our smart home guide is packed with offers today, those in the HomeKit ecosystem will certainly want to check out this deal on the latest Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus at $69.50. Otherwise, don’t forget to read up on our guide covering the best smart plugs of 2021 for additional ways to upgrade your setup.

meross Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plug features:

meross 2 in 1 smart plug allow you to get 2 spaced outlets with one plug. Mini enough but there is a wide place between the two sockets, no interference and more space-saving. Compatible with Apple HomeKit (ios 13+), Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings, remotely control your device on your smart phone with the Meross/HomeKit app or just simply make a voice command to Siri/Alexa/Google from anywhere at any time.

