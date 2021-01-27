Latest Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus falls to second-best price at $69.50

Amazon currently offers the latest Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus for $69.60 shipped. Down from $80, today’s offer is only the second price cut we’ve seen on the recent release, saves you over $10, and is the best we’ve seen since Black Friday. With the added perk of Bluetooth connectivity, the latest Lightstrip Plus is just as ideal for those getting started as anyone already in the Hue ecosystem. It gives you 6-feet of multicolor illumination alongside the ability to control it with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. I picked one of these up over the holidays and have been impressed with the improvements over the previous-generation. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 780 customers. Head below for all of our top picks.

Today’s offer is about as affordable as it gets for a HomeKit-enabled lightstrip, though those who only rely on Alexa or Assistant are in luck with some more affordable offerings to choose from. C by GE’s new Direct Connect Color LED Lightstrip will only set you back $45 right now, and pairs right to your network for interfacing with a preferred voice assistant.

For more Philips Hue price cuts, be sure to check out this up to 30% off sale. But if the Hue ecosystem isn’t quite going to be the right fit for your setup, this 1-day Sylvania smart lighting sale is worth a look from $9.50. Otherwise, our smart home deals hub is packed with price cuts for just about every area of your setup.

Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus features:

These smart lightstrips are bluetooth-enabled and simple to connect. Control up to 50 smart lights on one Hue Hub without clogging up your Wi-Fi network. Install the flexible Bluetooth LightStrip under bars, bed frames, or cabinets, with the included adhesive tape. Trim it to the perfect size with the included cut marks. Connect up to 32 feet of extension per base kit.

