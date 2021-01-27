Rockport’s End of Season Sale offers up to 70% off sneakers, boots, and more from $30

The Rockport End of Season Sale takes up to 70% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on boots, sneakers, dress shoes, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $85 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Malcom Tassel Loafers that are currently marked down to $45 and originally were priced at $100. These loafers are available in five color options and the foam insole promotes comfort. This style is also great for heading out the door and the rubber outsole adds traction. They’re also a great option for transitioning into spring and pair nicely with shorts, jeans, or chino pants alike. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Rockport customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

