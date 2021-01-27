Save 22.5% on 12-months of Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography Plan at just $93

Staples is offering the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan for $92.99 as a digital download with the code 17556 at checkout. Normally, this runs $120 at Amazon and it’s rare that we see the Photography Plan go on sale. Whether you’re a photographer or digital artist by trade, or just on the side for fun, this is an absolute must-have. I’ve had this subscription for years and absolutely love it. Lightroom is perfect for editing photos and keeping things neat and tidy with its catalog function and Photoshop is great when you need to remove objects, do touch-ups, and more. Plus, with your subscription, you’ll get 20GB of cloud storage for your pictures and edits. Rated 4/5 stars.

If it’s just Photoshop that you need, well, you can pick that up for a bit less. Right now Amazon has Photoshop Elements 2021 for a 1-time price of $70. This is not only a few bucks less than today’s lead deal, but it’s also only a 1-time purchase. That’s right, there are no yearly subscriptions when you pick up Photoshop Elements 2021, which could be the tipping point for why you get this instead of today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind that Elements doesn’t have the same feature set as Creative Cloud, and you won’t have access to Lightroom as well.

Ready for a computer upgrade to handle Photoshop and Lightroom better? Well, right now, Apple’s latest 27-inch iMac is down $200 from its normal going rate. This not only marks an all-time low, but is a fantastic deal for how much power you’re getting. The 512GB SSD is super fast, making it the perfect option for editing photos.

More about Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography Plan:

Editing – Desktop focused editing with Lightroom Classic

Organization – Includes file-based catalog management

Storage – With 20 GB of storage, enough to get you started to access, edit and securely back up your full resolution photos from anywhere, anywhere on any device with Adobe Photoshop Lightroom

