Apple’s latest 27-inch 5K iMac falls to Amazon all-time low at $200 off

Amazon is currently offering the latest Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.3GHz/8GB/512GB for $1,799 shipped. Also at B&H. Down from $1,999, today’s offer is good for a $200 price cut, beats our previous mention by $100, and matches the Amazon all-time low set back over Black Friday. Whether you’ll be working from home still for the foreseeable future or want to be ready for whatever the winter semester has in store, Apple’s Retina 5K iMac is up to the task with a 27-inch 5K display. The entire package is powered by a 10th Gen. Intel CPU, and you can count on 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and an AMD Radeon Pro 5300 graphics card. While two Thunderbolt 3 ports headline the included I/O, there’s also Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card reader, and four USB 3.0 ports. Dive into our hands-on review for additional details and then head below for even more.

One of the only downsides to Apple’s iMac design is that you’ll have to spin around the machine to access its I/O. But spending $50 of your savings on Satechi’s Clamp Hub Pro aims to solve that by bringing three USB 3.0 ports, SD card readers, and a USB-C slot to the front of your machine. It’s a a great upgrade to your new iMac and is completed by a matching silver aluminum finish and 4.5/5 star rating from over 1,500 customers.

Apple 2020 Retina 5K iMac features:

Take your creative ideas from conception to completion with the 27″ iMac with Retina 5K Display from Apple. Intuitive and packed with powerful tools, you’ll be able to take your ideas to the next level, and the 27″ display will further elevate your experience, alongside an improved processor, graphics, memory and storage, and enhanced audio and video capabilities.

