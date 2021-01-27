Get ready to root on your team with Target’s Super Bowl Collection that will easily have you game day ready. Whether you’re a fan of the Chiefs or Buccaneers, Target has an array of great items for you. This collection was made so that all you have left to do is settle in, grab the remote, and get ready to cheer. There are an array of jerseys, t-shirts, accessories, and more to cheer on your team. So head below the jump to find all of our top picks, and be sure to check out our latest guide to The North Face’s Vectiv Trail Running Shoes.

Game Day Apparel

A standout from the Target Super Bowl Line is the NFL Kansas City Chiefs Partick Mahomes Jersey that’s priced at $45. This jersey can be styled by men or women alike and is a very fashionable way to support your team. It will also be a go-to for all of your games in upcoming years, and it’s rated 4.8/5 stars from Target customers.

However, if you’re not a Chiefs fan, you can easily pick up the NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers Deluxe Uniform Set for your kids. This is a great way to get your family in the spirit and features six different pieces to complete the outfit. The set features a jersey, pants, chin strap, helmet, and stickers. You can find it priced at $50, and it can be worn by boys or girls alike.

Target Super Bowl Games

Entertain your guests at your tailgate and socially distance by playing a game of Table Toss. The boards are supported by your team’s logo and are priced at just $15. This is a great game for indoors since the weather is still cooler, and it also comes with eight bean bags. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Target customers.

Target also features NFL Playing Cards that add a festive touch to your super bowl event. All of the face cards feature the team’s logo, and the ace of spades even features the special woodcut football design. The cards are priced at just $5, too.

Tackle Your Tastebuds

Finally, Target has an array of options to help tackle your guests’ tastebuds. One of our favorite options is the Picnic Time Touchdown Charcuterie Board. This is a fun piece that can easily serve snacks, and the light bamboo material makes it nice to carry. It can also be used as a cutting board and will look adorable set out for parties. Better yet, it’s priced at just $25.

