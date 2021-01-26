The North Face has a new running shoe that’s carbon-plated and designed for hitting the trails. These shoes were athlete-tested to make sure they’re equipped for your outdoor runs, and and they were designed with energy retuning materials to boost your workouts. VIPeak Members (free to sign up) get first access to these shoes, and the pricing starts at $139 for both men and women. There are currently three different styles to choose from, and if you head below we will be diving into each one.

Also, be sure to check out our current guide to the Banana Republic’s new performance wear “BR Standard” that’s top of the line from $30.

“What makes it unique is how effective it is on all racing terrains and in training, too,” says Dylan Bowman, a seven-year The North Face athlete. “The durability is something that fascinates me. You can run comfortably on the roads and feel light and fast, and then when you get into the mountains and much more technical terrain, you have a shoe you feel comfortable in picking your way through boulder fields.”

Flight Vectiv trail shoes

The North Face Flight Vectiv trail shoes are lightweight, curved to help propel you forward, and come in men’s and women’s sizing. They feature a technology that’s helped road runners boost their speed and are making their way onto the dirt. The shoes have a carbon-fiber plate that’s surrounded by light foam to help give you energy return throughout every stride. This style also has reflective details and breathable material. They’re priced at $199 and will be a go-to for years to come.

Vectiv Infinite 60

The Vectiv Infinity 60 shoes deliver 360-degree stability and were meant to be worn on the trails. This style helps you easily propel through varied terrain and feature 5% recycled rubber content. I also love the red detailing and they’re priced at $169.

Vectiv Enduris

Finally, the North Face Vectiv Enduris shoe combines exceptional traction and the curved design. The rocking design is the huge difference with this style. It also has an orange coloring and the padding in this style has a cushioned tongue to promote comfort. This style is priced at $139 and is already highly rated from The North Face customers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!