Wash the car at home with this Chemical Guys Foam Cannon Soap Kit for $54 (Reg. $90)

-
Home GoodswootChemical Guys
Reg. $90 $54

Today only, Woot is offering up to 62% off select automotive gear. The real standout here is the 4-piece Chemical Guys Professional Foam Cannon and Soap Kit for $53.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This bundle sells for $90 at Amazon where it hasn’t dropped down this low in years. Today’s offer is 40% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This is a great way to give the car a wash on your own with an included foam cannon attachment. From there you’re looking at three bottles of various specialty soaps that “rinse clean with no residue” and are “perfect for weekly maintenance,” although you probably won’t need to use them that often these days. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,100 Amazon customers. More details below. 

With your savings, you have more than enough to scoop up a pack of reusable (just throw them in the wash) Chemical Guys Professional Grade Premium Microfiber Towels. These Amazon best-sellers are designed to work on just about tough cleaning/drying job and will leave your ride “scratch-free.”

We are still tracking some notable iOttie smartphone mount deals right here, as well as this ESR MagSafe Charger Car Mount at $26. And while we are talking deals for your vehicle, Schumacher’s battery tender is still at $49, down from the regular $80, alongside TACKLIFE’s 800A portable jump starter

More on the Chemical Guys Soap Kit:

Turn your weekly car wash into a fabulous foam party combining our most Foam-Tastic foam cannon with three bottles of everyone’s favorite soaps. This foam cannon kit is the perfect choice for the detailing professional or weekend warrior looking to wash any vehicle using the amazing cleaning power of thick fluffy foam. Give your car a gentle “touch-free wash” while removing dirt and grime faster than ever. This foam cannon sprays the thickest foam to completely cover the vehicle for the safest washing experience possible. 

