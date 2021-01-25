FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TACKLIFE’s 800A portable jump starter falls to $48 at Amazon (Reg. $70)

-
34% off $46

WorldUS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TACKLIFE T6 800A Portable Jump Starter for $46.18 shipped with the code 7E9BTZ7Q and when you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, this saves you 34% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. With an 18000mAh capacity, this portable jump-starter can assist engines up to 7.0L gas or 5.5L diesel with starting. Plus, it features the ability to charge your smartphone or tablet through the built-in 5V/9V USB ports. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Looking to keep a battery charged instead of jump-starting it? If so, AmazonBasics’ Battery Charger is a must-have for your garage at just $20.50 shipped. It’ll help you avoid dead batteries altogether, as it plugs into a wall, and then hooks up to your car’s battery, keeping it charged and ready to go at any time.

As a lower-cost alternative, you could opt for a pair of AmazonBasics jumper cables. While these store no charge, it’s always handy to have jumper cables at the ready to be hooked up to another vehicle. At $19, you should have at least one set of these for your vehicle, as it never hurts to be able to deliver more power to your vehicle without having to remember to charge your portable jump-starter.

More about TACKLIFE’s T6 Portable Jump Starter:

  • COMPACT BUT POWERFUL: Measuring only 6.3 x 3 x 1.6 inches and weighing 2.5lbs, the T6 battery jump starter is small enough to be stored anywhere in your car. It can safely and reliably jump start a car up to 7.0L gas or 5.5L diesel engine, like 12V cars, SUVs, motorcycles and vans, for almost 30 times.
  • ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY AND PROTECTION: In addition to 8 built-in general protections, the T6 intelligent jumper cable also comes with unique TACKLIFE spark-proof technology and unique audiovisual prompt technology – making T6 the most trustworthy jump starter on the market.
  • UPGRADED QUICK-CHARGING: Saving you time by taking no more than 5 hours to fully charge your digital products, the new generation dual USB outputs (5V/9V) are compatible with almost all USB charging devices, including your phone, tablet and Kindle.

