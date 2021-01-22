FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

iOttie car mounts for iPhone and Android devices on sale from $20

-
30% off From $20

Amazon offers a number of iOttie smartphone car mounts on sale today with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the iTap 2 Magnetic Air Vent for $19.96. It typically goes for $25 with today’s deal matching our previous mention. One of iOttie’s latest car mounts sports a complete redesign, which includes a rotating ball joint so you can get your device at just the right angle. Works with all smartphones and most cases. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more top picks.

Other notable deals include:

Of course, our smartphone accessories guide is packed with deals on various add-ons for your iPhone and Android devices. One notable offer at this time includes discounts on Samsung’s official Galaxy S20 cases and more.

iOttie iTap 2 features:

  • Rare Earth Magnets: Features two strong hold magnets powerful enough to handle any phone
  • Universal Mounting: A universal mounting solution that will hold most smartphones, as well as their cases, and GPS devices
  • Metal Plate Options: Provides a choice of an inner and outer metal plate; each plate uses an adhesive tape to attach to select mounting location and is easily removable

