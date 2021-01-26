Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe Charger Car Mount $26 (Save 28%), more

ESR currently offers its HaloLock MagSafe Charging Car Mount for $25.99 shipped when code ESRELSD0 has been applied at checkout. Down from its usual $36 going rate and $30 sale price at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 28% price cut, marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. As one of ESR’s latest charging accessories, its new HaloLock car mount was designed with iPhone 12 handsets in mind thanks to built-in MagSafe capabilities. Alongside keeping your smartphone in view while on-the-read, it’ll also refuel your handset at 7.5W speeds. Over 510 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Designed exclusively for the iPhone 12/12 mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max, HaloLock iPhone 12 cases, and official MagSafe iPhone 12 cases. Powerful HaloLock magnets lock onto your iPhone 12’s built-in magnets for a secure hold even through the roughest terrain. Rotate between portrait and landscape mode or any angle in between. A lockable clamp keeps your iPhone 12 firmly in place. Supports 7.5W fast wireless charging for the iPhone 12. NOTE: Fast wireless charging requires an adapter or USB port that supports 18W PD/QC fast charging. Freely rotate your phone, adjust the mount, and lock it in place with just one hand. Includes a HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Car Charger, air vent clamp, 1m USB-A to USB-C cable, and manual. Does not include a car charging adapter.

