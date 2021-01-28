adidas debuts the Ultraboost 21 running shoes to kick off the new year. These shoes were designed to give you incredible energy return and are very lightweight. They also have a new program where “you can now try the new Ultraboost 21 for 30 days. If you don’t agree that it’s the most comfortable shoe you’ve ever worn, you can return free for a full refund, in any condition – no matter how many miles you’ve run.” Plus, for complimentary shipping, be sure to join the adidas Rewards Program (free to sign up). Head below the jump to find even more details from the new Ultraboost 21 and be sure to check out the North Face Vectiv Trail running shoes in our latest guide here.

Moritz Höllmüller, senior design director footwear, adidas Running, says:

It takes all the aesthetic ingredients that were part of the original shoe’s DNA and fuses them with the latest technology, such as adidas LEP, to create a shoe that combines all of these great design features with incredible comfort, support, and energy return.

adidas Ultraboost 21 features

The adidas Ultraboost is easily a best-selling running shoe around the globe and the new version has a lot of perks. First of all, this shoe was tested by hundreds of award-wining athletes before it was placed on the market. Designed with an energy returning system, this style has 6% more boost than the last sneaker and the primeknit upper has been made a little stiffer, too. These shoes feature recycled material containing at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic. This style is also exceptionally flexible to give you a natural stride, and it’s great for training as well as running.

Additional information

The new adidas Ultraboost 21 shoes are available in eight fun color options and the sock-like fit adds a supportive feature. I really love the unique coloring of this style and the neon hues make it really stand out. They also come in sizes from 5.5 to 14 and are already rated 4.7/5 stars by adidas customers.

Finally, these shoes are priced at $180 and will give you the boost you need to achieve your 2021 goals. British soccer legend David Beckham said this style feels as good as running on the beach. So go ahead and try them out yourself, and let me know in the comments what you think about the new Ultraboost style.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!