CORSAIR is once again getting into the NVMe SSD game, this time with three new PCIe 4.0 drives. You’ll find the MP600 CORE, MP600 PRO, as well as a MP600 PRO Hydro X Edition that sports…water cooling? Yeah, that’s right, to keep its latest NVMe drive cool CORSAIR substituted the heat sink for a water cooling block. With speeds of up to 7GB/s, these drives are the perfect upgrade for your gaming rig.

The CORSAIR MP600 CORE is perfect for mid-range builds with 4.95GB/s transfer speeds

While we’ll focus on the MP600 PRO with its water cooling block in a few, let’s first talk about the MP600 CORE. This drive leverages PCIe 4.0 for blazing-fast speeds when compared to PCIe 3.0 or SATA-based SSDs, with up to 4.95GB/s transfer speeds. You’ll find 4.95GB/s read and 3.95GB/s write on the MP600 CORE.

This is more than enough for standard gaming, video editing, and more. I ran my entire rig off a PCIe 3.0 drive that was far slower than the MP600 CORE, so I know for sure that it’ll be perfect for any gaming setup.

You’ll find that the storage is based on 3D QLC NAND memory which is why it’s able to achieve speeds of nearly 5GB/s. Plus, the built-in heat sink allows for proper cooling while being put under intense workloads.

Step up your game with the CORSAIR MP600 PRO that sports a custom water cooling block

If 4.95GB/s isn’t fast enough for you, then the MP600 PRO is where it’s at. With read speeds of up to 7GB/s and write up to 6.55GB/s, this drive blows the MP600 CORE out of the water. Literal water, since CORSAIR built a water cooling block on its latest SSD. Something that you have to realize with transfer rates this high is that there will be tons of heat generated. Well, to combat that, normally companies will put a standard heat sink on their drives, which is something that CORSAIR does offer. But, if you’re already water cooling your system, why not add your SSD into the loop? With 3D TLC NAND, this delivers an “ideal mix of performance, endurance, and value.”

Pricing and availability

The CORSAIR MP600 CORE is available in 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB configurations costing $169, $337, and $699 respectively. The MP600 PRO will start at $244 for 1TB and $475 for 2TB.

However, upgrading to the MP600 PRO Hydro X Edition 2TB drive will set you back $500.

