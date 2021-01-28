FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Outfit your Z-Wave setup with dimmer switches, smoke alarms, more from $30 (Save up to 25%)

Amazon offers the GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Toggle Dimmer Switch for $38.50 shipped. Down from $45, today’s offer is good for a 15% price cut, comes within cents of the all-time low, and is the second-best price we’ve seen to date. This Z-Wave dimmer switch from GE can integrate with a variety of smart home platforms thanks to Z-Wave Plus support. It’s a perfect option for automating or controlling overhead lights for those that don’t want to replace each and every bulb. This smart light switch also features a built-in Z-Wave Plus repeater, expanding your setup so that other devices can take advantage of the improved range. Over 615 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more Z-Wave deals from $30.

Other Z-Wave smart home deals today:

The smart home markdowns continue today in our deals hub, which is packed with offerings for every ecosystem. This afternoon saw a notable price cut arrive on Kwikset’s Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock at $170, which is joined by Arlo’s Wire-Free Essential Video Doorbell at 25% off.

GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Dimmer Switch features:

Set the scene with the GE-branded Enbrighten Z-Wave In-Wall Smart Dimmer with Quick Fit and Simple Wire. When paired with a compatible hub, the hardwired smart dimmer operates wall, ceiling and accent lighting through individual commands and programmed settings. Wirelessly control and schedule indoor or outdoor fixtures for effortless management of your home. Your automation possibilities are seemingly infinite when connected to hubs from Ring, Wink, SmartThings, Home Seer, Vera, Nexia and more.

