Grab a highly-rated Primula Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker for the spring at just $10 (50% off)

Amazon is offering the Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker for $10 Prime shipped. Regularly $20, this is 50% off the going rate and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in years. While it might be a bit frosty outside for some folks to be thinking about cold brew, at this price you might as well grab one for the spring/summer anyway. It boasts a 1.6-quart capacity, durable glass construction, removable filter, and is designed to fit “most refrigerator doors or shelves.” You simply drop your ground beans into the filter, add some water, and let it steep to the desired strength. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,100 customers at Amazon where it carries best-seller status. More details below.

At just $10, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another highly-rated cold brew maker for less. Even the usually quite affordable Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker is double the price right now. You could pickup some of these cold brew coffee bag filters to make it directly in your cup, but you’re only saving $2 on this highly-rated option.

If you prefer the single-serve K-Cup method instead, check out this ongoing offer on the popular Peet’s Major Dickason’s Coffee Pods. Then swing by our latest coffee feature and our home goods guide for additional offers on kichenware, DIY tool sets, furniture, and much more including this Amazon 1-day pet sale from $7 Prime shipped.

More on the Primula Burke Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker:

COLD BREW COFFEE AT HOME – Save money and time by making incredibly rich and smooth cold brew coffee at home. It has never been easier and more affordable– all you need is a Primula cold brew coffee maker for incredible results.

DO IT YOURSELF CRAFT COLD BREW – Our unique cold brew extraction process produces flavorful, full bodied cold brew coffee and tea. The perfect gift for any novice or coffee enthusiast! Something to enjoy and use for many years.

STREAMLINED DESIGN – Simply add coffee grounds to the brew filter, pour cold water over the coffee, and let brew overnight or to desired strength. Serve cold, over ice or hot. Add milk, creamer, syrups or flavorings to fit your taste preferences, or add ice for an extra refreshing cup of coffee.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!