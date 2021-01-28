RYOBI 6-tool Combo Kit includes multiple drills, saws, more for $199 ($100 off)

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 18V ONE+ Cordless 6-tool Combo Kit for $199 shipped. That’s down from the usual $299 price tag, a match of our Black Friday mention, and the second-best price we’ve tracked. Pick up this 6-tool combo kit and be ready for whatever adventure comes your way. Includes a drill and driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, and a multi-tool. Ships with a work light as well, so you can easily see what’s going on around you. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Update: We’ve now spotted the SKIL 5-Tool Combo Kit (CB736801) for $176.84 shipped at Amazon. That’s $72 off the going rate found at retailers like Lowe’s and is among some of the best pricing we’ve tracked since April. Buyers of this SKIL combo will receive five brushless tools including a drill/driver, hex impact driver, oscillating multitool, area light, and Bluetooth speaker. Two 2Ah Lithium batteries and a charger are also bundled. The PWR jump charger is able to refuel batteries by 25% in just five minutes. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Leverage your savings toward a top-rated DEWALT 21-piece drill and driver bit set. This bundle includes everything you need to go along with the tools in today’s featured deal. Thankfully it ships with a case, which will make it easy to keep all your accessories organized and in order.

For more on the tool front, don’t miss the SKIL 20V Rotary Hammer Kit at a near Amazon all-time low of $83.50. This fully cordless model ships with a battery, wall charger, and everything you need to get started. Get all the details right here.

RYOBI Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ 6-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, Reciprocating Saw, Circular Saw, Multi-Tool, Work Light, (1) 1.5 Ah Battery, (1) 4.0 Ah Battery, 18-Volt Charger, and Bag. The Drill/Driver has a 1/2 in. heavy duty single sleeve keyless chuck with 24-position clutch to match your drilling and driving needs. The Impact Driver features a variable-speed trigger and 1,800 in./lbs. of torque for control and power. The Reciprocating Saw includes a variable speed trigger to provide more control while cutting a variety of materials.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!