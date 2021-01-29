FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple discounts sports films to $5 this weekend in latest movie sale

Apple starts your weekend with a number of classic sports films marked down to as low as $5. That’s on top of Tuesday’s big action and thriller movie sale that’s still ongoing. Many of today’s price drops are down from the usual $10-$20 going rate and marking some of the best offers we’ve tracked all-time. Of course, each of which will become a permanent part of your library. Hit the jump for all of our top picks this week.

This weekend’s top $5 movie deals include:

Don’t forget to jump over to Tuesday’s action movie sale that starts at $5 for more deals. You’ll also find this week’s $1 HD rental as part of that promotion, as well.

