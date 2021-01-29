Apple’s official TV Remote Loop plunges to $5.50 at Amazon (58% off)

Amazon is offering the Apple TV Remote Loop for $5.43 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 58% off what Apple charges and delivers an Amazon offer that we’ve seen beaten just once before. If an Apple TV is your primary set top box, there’s a good chance the design of its remote has gotten on your nerves from time to time. This official Apple offering is made to keep “your Siri Remote safely tethered to your wrist so you won’t have to worry about accidental slips or drops.” It’s compatible with both Apple TV 4K the 1080p model that preceded it.

Truth be told, it’s hard to undercut the deal above. That being said, you can grab elago’s R2 Slim Apple TV Remote Case for $7. It surrounds your Siri Remote with “durable, high-grade silicone” that is both “shock absorbing and washable.” This offering also boasts an anti-slip design that aims to prevent it “from sliding around and getting lost.”

Want to more easily travel with your Apple TV? If so, peek at the deal we’ve spotted on Optoma’s Mini Projector. A notable price drop caught our attention yesterday, but today it has fallen even further to $137. This offer shaves $63 off, making now an excellent time to strike. Buyers will be able to hook up HDMI-enabled devices and project an 80-inch image on the wall.

Apple TV Remote Loop features:

The Remote Loop keeps your Siri Remote safely tethered to your wrist so you won’t have to worry about accidental slips or drops.

The Remote Loop is compatible with the Siri Remote for Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.

Height: 8.68 inches (220.4 mm)

Width: 0.36 inch (9.1 mm)

Depth: 0.22 inch (5.6 mm)

