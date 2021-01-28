Optoma’s Mini Projector weighs 14-ounces, puts 80-inches on the wall, more: $144.50 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the Optoma LV130 Mini Projector for $144.33 shipped. That’s $55 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since October. This compact projector weighs under a pound and measures just 4.7- by 4.13- by 1.4-inches. It wields a built-in battery that’s ready to create and power an 80-inch screen for 4.5-hours, allowing you to easily get in some game time, a movie, and more. An HDMI port along the back ensures that almost any modern device can be connected, making it a solid choice for many. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.
Use some of today’s savings to make toting a streaming media player and cables easier with Cocoon’s $11 Grid-IT! Organizer. I’m a huge fan of the brand as it offers compact and highly-functional designs thanks to its unique Grid-IT! technology. This specific style can easily slide into an existing backpack and the elastic retention system keeps everything organized and held firmly in place.
If you’re more in need of a television, be sure to check out the discounts we just spotted on LG’s 2020 4K OLED AirPlay 2 offerings. There you’ll find pricing that starts from $1,397, leaving you with up to $400 of savings. And if those are out of your price range, VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K HDR UHDTV is down to $648.
Optoma LV130 Mini Projector features:
- A versatile ultra-portable mini projector for home, office, or outdoors in a compact, lightweight design; weighs less than 1 pound
- A 6,700 mAh battery providing up to 4.5 hours of use enables anytime, anywhere large screen viewing such as outdoor movies or business meetings
- Up to 30,000 hours of life from the 300-lumen LED lamp providing lower total cost of ownership; LED lamps last up to 7 times longer than traditional lamps which require more replacements
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!