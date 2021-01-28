Optoma’s Mini Projector weighs 14-ounces, puts 80-inches on the wall, more: $144.50 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the Optoma LV130 Mini Projector for $144.33 shipped. That’s $55 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since October. This compact projector weighs under a pound and measures just 4.7- by 4.13- by 1.4-inches. It wields a built-in battery that’s ready to create and power an 80-inch screen for 4.5-hours, allowing you to easily get in some game time, a movie, and more. An HDMI port along the back ensures that almost any modern device can be connected, making it a solid choice for many. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

Use some of today’s savings to make toting a streaming media player and cables easier with Cocoon’s $11 Grid-IT! Organizer. I’m a huge fan of the brand as it offers compact and highly-functional designs thanks to its unique Grid-IT! technology. This specific style can easily slide into an existing backpack and the elastic retention system keeps everything organized and held firmly in place.

If you’re more in need of a television, be sure to check out the discounts we just spotted on LG’s 2020 4K OLED AirPlay 2 offerings. There you’ll find pricing that starts from $1,397, leaving you with up to $400 of savings. And if those are out of your price range, VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K HDR UHDTV is down to $648.

Optoma LV130 Mini Projector features:

A versatile ultra-portable mini projector for home, office, or outdoors in a compact, lightweight design; weighs less than 1 pound

A 6,700 mAh battery providing up to 4.5 hours of use enables anytime, anywhere large screen viewing such as outdoor movies or business meetings

Up to 30,000 hours of life from the 300-lumen LED lamp providing lower total cost of ownership; LED lamps last up to 7 times longer than traditional lamps which require more replacements

