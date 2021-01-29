FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple Watch Series 5 Nike+ from $299 (Up to $150 off)

Best Buy is currently offering Apple Watch Series 5 Nike models from $299. Free shipping is available for all. You can see the entire sale on this landing page. Today’s deals include both GPS and cellular configurations on sale, in multiple sizes and colors. Originally $429 or more, Best Buy’s current sale price equates to a $20 price drop from our previous mention (or more). We’ve seen the highlighted GPS 44mm model above around $350 most recently.

Apple Watch Series 5 delivers a bright Retina display that will relay all of your pertinent fitness tracking data along with smartphone notifications. The Nike+ model arrives with an extra sporty band and added Watch faces to take your fitness experience to a new level. Cellular connectivity is another feature worth mentioning here, as it enables users to leave their iPhone at home while going on long runs.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

  • GPS and/or Cellular
  • Always-On Retina display
  • 30% larger screen
  • Swimproof
  • ECG app
  • Electrical and optical heart sensors
  • Built-in compass

