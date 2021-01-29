Indoor plants and succulents up to 30% off with deals from $13 Prime shipped at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the 5-pack Plants for Pets succulent bundle for $13.29 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s 30% off the regular $19 price tag, within cents of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in the last year, and the best we can find. This is a great way to bring some greenery into your space or home office that is quite easy to take care of. You’re looking at five succulent plants full rooted in 2-inch planter pots. If you think you can’t keep houseplants alive, apparently “you’re wrong” as these succulents don’t “require fertilizer and can be planted in a decorative pot of your choice within seconds.” Rated 4+ stars from over 12,500 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

More on the Plants for Pets Succulents:

Every pack of succulents we send is hand-picked. You will receive a unique collection of species that are FULLY ROOTED IN 2 INCH POTS, which will be similar to the product photos (see photo 2 for scale). Note that we rotate our nursery stock often, so the exact species we send changes every week. More appealing than artificial plastic or fake faux plants, and care is a cinch. If you think you can’t keep houseplants alive, you’re wrong; our succulents don’t require fertilizer and can be planted in a decorative pot of your choice within seconds.

