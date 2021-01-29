Now through the weekend, Herman Miller is offering 15% off various living room styles, furniture, and accessories. Shipping rates vary by location and order. Herman Miller sales typically only come around twice or three times a year, with today’s promotion matching the usual discounts across the board. This is a great opportunity to outfit your space with iconic designs from Ray and Charles Eames, Alexander Girard, George Nelson, and many others. Head below for all of our top picks.

Herman Miller discounts Eames chairs, more

For many, Herman Miller’s offerings begin and end with the legendary Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman. Typically selling for around $5,500, this promotion drops the price down to $4,460.75, which matches the best we’ve seen over the last year. Additional stylings will raise the price depending on which options are chosen. This lounge chair arrives with a matching ottoman in your choice of various wood and leather finishes. If you’re looking for the ultimate in mid-century comfort, go no further than the Eames Lounge.

On the lower-priced side of today’s sale is the Eames Molded Fiberglass Armchair with a Low Wire Base for $803.25. That’s down from the usual $945 going rate. Herman Miller fans have been rejoicing over the last year as the popular “cat in the cradle” design made its return to market after 60-years. Today is one of the first discounts we’ve seen since it came back. You’ll find the familiar molded fiberglass design here with a metal base, making it a great option for lounging or for a kid’s play space.

You can browse through the rest of this weekend’s sale right here for additional price drops and more. We don’t expect to see much in the way of price reductions until the annual spring sale later this year. Meanwhile, our home goods guide continues to be filled with deals on everyday essentials for your space. Don’t miss today’s Gold Box that features top-rated desks and workstations starting at $64 for more affordable options.

Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman features:

Famously described as “a special refuge from the strains of modern living,” the Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman is one of the most significant designs of the 20th century. Unparalleled craftsmanship and rigorous attention to detail made it a fixture in homes across the world.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!