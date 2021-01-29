Secure your home with smart locks priced from just $30 at Woot

Woot is currently offering a selection of smart locks priced as low as $30 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the Kwikset Convert Smart Lock Conversion Kit for $29.99. For comparison, the Venetian Bronze color goes for $55 at Amazon with today’s deal dropping it within $1 of its all-time low. Whether you have an Amazon Cloud Cam or not, this smart lock will work in most smart homes. You really just need a ZigBee hub, which can be found in the Amazon Echo Plus, Samsung SmartThings, and several other devices. Once set up, this smart lock converts your existing deadbolt to work over the internet, be it with Alexa, the Amazon Key app, or your preferred smart hub. This is a great choice for renters who can’t change out their external deadbolt or just people who enjoy the way their front door currently looks. Rated 4+ stars from 50% of shoppers. Shop the other smart locks available right here.

Just looking for a deadbolt upgrade? Well, this AmazonBasics Deadbolt is a great option. Coming in at $12 Prime shipped, it’s a killer deal for those wanting to give their front door a bit of an upgrade. It’s fairly difficult to find another smart lock in this price point, so opting for a standard model is about your only option if you’re looking to save some cash.

For an all-in-one solution, check out the Kwikset Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock. It offers four different ways to unlock it at $170 right now. Spotted yesterday, you’re saving quite a bit from its $229 normal going rate.

Kwikset Smart Lock Conversion Kit features:

Transforms your existing deadbolt into a smart lock in minutes. Replace only your current lock’s interior hardware while keeping the exterior hardware the same. Easily installs with only a screwdriver.

Ideal for renters — keep your existing deadbolt and use your existing keys.

Compatible with most Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, and Schlage standard deadbolts.

