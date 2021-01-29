FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

At $7 Prime shipped, don’t miss out on Titan’s 13-piece Metric Hex Bit Set (42% off)

Save 42% $7

Amazon is offering the Titan 13-piece Metric Hex Bit Set for $6.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 42% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This hex bit set from Titan is comprised of two bit holders and 11 bits. Sizes include 1.5, 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 5.5, 6, 7, 8, and 10mm. A convenient storage rail makes it easy to keep everything organized and an added perk is that it is actually magnetic, allowing you to easily stick it onto a wide variety of metal surfaces. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Bit sets under the price above are hard to come by at Amazon, but alternatively you could spend the same amount on DEWALT’s 7-piece Torx Insert Kit at $7. Buyers of this set will snag a total of seven bits that are comprised of T10, T15, T20, T25, T27, T30, and T40 sizes. Each piece is comprised of shock-resistant steel, helping boost durability.

Haven’t had your fill of tool-related deals yet? Great, because we’ve got many more discounts for you to look at. Options include SKIL’s 20V Rotary Hammer Kit for $83.50, RYOBI’s 6-tool Combo at $100 off, and a bundle of notable offers in today’s batch of Home Depot discounts.

Titan 13-piece Metric Hex Bit Set features:

The Titan Tools 16112 13-Piece SAE Hex Bit Set includes (2) bit holders and (11) bits. The sizes for 1/4-Inch drive bits are 1. 5, 2, 2. 5, 3, 4, 5, 5. 5, 6mm. Sizes for 3/8-Inch drive bits are 7, 8, and 10mm. This set includes (1) 1/4-Inch and (1) 3/8-Inch drive bit holder and a magnetic storage rail. The handy magnetic rail sticks to ferrous metal surfaces and our bits are constructed of S2 alloy steel for strength and durability. Each bit and socket set is made in Taiwan.

Show More Comments

