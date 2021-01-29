FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot discounts air compressors, nailers, more up to 30% today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 30% off air compressors, accessories, and clothing. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the RIDGID 16-Gauge 2.5-inch Straight Finish Nailer at $169. Regularly $200 or more, today’s deal matches our previous mention and is right at the best price we’ve seen in 2020. If you already have a nail compressor on-hand, bring a string finish nailer to the mix and take your project quality up a notch. This model offers support for up to 2.5-inch nails and ships with a 50-foot “lay flat” hose. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

Another standout is the Ryobi Electric Pancake Air Compressor with two nailers for $219 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $330 but we typically see it around $300. Today’s deal is $6 less than our previous mention. This kit delivers everything you need for DIY builds around the house. Includes a six-gallon electric pancake air compressor, an 18-gauge brad nailer, 16-gauge finish nailer, and a 25-foot hose. Billed as a “maintenance-free” air compressor, this model can handle a variety of tasks including finish nailing, inflating tires, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on air compressors from DEWALT, RYOBI, RIDGID, and other popular toolmakers.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

RIDGID Nailer features:

RIDGID introduces the 16-Gauge 2-1/2 in. Straight Finish Nailer with 1/4 in. 50 ft. Lay Flat Air Hose. Packed with CLEAN DRIVE Technology, this nailer delivers over 17X more consecutive perfect drives versus the competition. This results in less time fixing and more time working.

