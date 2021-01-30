FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Just $14.50 for AUKEY’s True Wireless Earbuds? That’s right, get yours now (All-time low)

-
AmazonHeadphonesaukey
Amazon low $14.50

ADPE (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds (EP-T25) for $14.39 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 54% off the typical rate there and undercuts any other discounts we’ve tracked. If you’ve been on the lookout for an affordable pair of wireless earbuds, this deal will be hard to overlook. Buyers can expect “powerful bass performance,” USB-C charging, and up to 25-hour battery life when using the included charging case. These also wield an IPX5 water-resistance rating, helping ensure they can “withstand sweat in strenuous workouts and all weather conditions.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of Amazon shoppers.

Unsurprisingly, it’s hard to undercut the deal above. Even if you opt for a pair of wired Apple EarPods you’ll still need to fork over $19. But in the event that you prefer the look of Apple headphones, this could prove to be a solid alternative. Both 3.5mm and Lightning-equipped styles clock in at the same price, leaving the choice of connection entirely up to you.

And since we’re talking audio, did you catch the deal we just posted on Samsung’s All-in-One 4-channel Alexa Soundbar? If not, you can currently bag $70 in savings over at Amazon. This deal newly marks its second-best offer there, making this an exceptional time to strike. This solution packs everything into a compact design so you won’t have to worry about finding a place to put a wireless subwoofer.

AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds (EP-T25) features:

  • Powerful Bass Performance: The enhanced 6mm dynamic drivers deliver high-fidelity sound, clearer than CD-quality with richer bass
  • Easier to Connect: Open the lid of the charging case and the earbuds will automatically connect to your paired Bluetooth devices. Bluetooth 5 creates a stable connection between your device and the true wireless earbuds for skip-free audio even in busy spaces(Put the earbuds back in the charging case and close the lid, then earbuds will turn off and begin charging)
  • 25-Hour Playtime: The earbuds stream Hi-Fi stereo sound for up to 5 hours on a single charge. There’s an extra 20 hours in the compact charging case which is quickly recharged with USB-C

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

aukey

About the Author

Razor’s A2 Kick Scooter hits best Amazon offer in...
Stay warm and dry with Under Amor’s #1 best-selli...
Samsung’s All-in-One 4-Ch. Alexa Soundbar hits se...
MacBook bags from Amazon + Timbuk2 tumble as low as $21...
Upgrade your sleep with an ultra-luxury bamboo shredded...
Upgrade your setup with the 12V/100W Mono-crystalline s...
Upgrade your Zoom calls with the Elgato Cam Link 4K at ...
Refresh your room with Zinus’ Taylan Queen Platfo...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $249

Snag AirPods Pro while they’re as low as $169 (Reg. $249)

From $169 Learn More
Reg. $200

Sennheiser’s latest true wireless earbuds see 50% discount to all-time low at $100

$100 Learn More
48% off

Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe Charger Car Mount $26 (Save 28%), more

From $7 Learn More
Save now

LG’s 64GB V30 packs dual cameras + a 6-inch OLED display at $200

$200 Learn More
Reg. $49

Razor’s A2 Kick Scooter hits best Amazon offer in over a year, now $33 (Reg. $49)

$33 Learn More
Save now

Apple’s prev-gen. 12-inch MacBook 512GB drops to $660 (Refurb, Orig. $1,599), more

From $35 Learn More
Reg. $40

Stay warm and dry with Under Amor’s #1 best-selling 1/2 zip pullover at $24

$24 Learn More
$70 off

Samsung’s All-in-One 4-Ch. Alexa Soundbar hits second-best Amazon offer yet at $70 off

$258 Learn More