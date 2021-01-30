Just $14.50 for AUKEY’s True Wireless Earbuds? That’s right, get yours now (All-time low)

ADPE (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds (EP-T25) for $14.39 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 54% off the typical rate there and undercuts any other discounts we’ve tracked. If you’ve been on the lookout for an affordable pair of wireless earbuds, this deal will be hard to overlook. Buyers can expect “powerful bass performance,” USB-C charging, and up to 25-hour battery life when using the included charging case. These also wield an IPX5 water-resistance rating, helping ensure they can “withstand sweat in strenuous workouts and all weather conditions.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of Amazon shoppers.

Unsurprisingly, it’s hard to undercut the deal above. Even if you opt for a pair of wired Apple EarPods you’ll still need to fork over $19. But in the event that you prefer the look of Apple headphones, this could prove to be a solid alternative. Both 3.5mm and Lightning-equipped styles clock in at the same price, leaving the choice of connection entirely up to you.

And since we’re talking audio, did you catch the deal we just posted on Samsung’s All-in-One 4-channel Alexa Soundbar? If not, you can currently bag $70 in savings over at Amazon. This deal newly marks its second-best offer there, making this an exceptional time to strike. This solution packs everything into a compact design so you won’t have to worry about finding a place to put a wireless subwoofer.

AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds (EP-T25) features:

Powerful Bass Performance: The enhanced 6mm dynamic drivers deliver high-fidelity sound, clearer than CD-quality with richer bass

Easier to Connect: Open the lid of the charging case and the earbuds will automatically connect to your paired Bluetooth devices. Bluetooth 5 creates a stable connection between your device and the true wireless earbuds for skip-free audio even in busy spaces(Put the earbuds back in the charging case and close the lid, then earbuds will turn off and begin charging)

25-Hour Playtime: The earbuds stream Hi-Fi stereo sound for up to 5 hours on a single charge. There’s an extra 20 hours in the compact charging case which is quickly recharged with USB-C

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!