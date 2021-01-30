FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s All-in-One 4-Ch. Alexa Soundbar hits second-best Amazon offer yet at $70 off

-
AmazonHome TheaterSamsung
$70 off $258

Amazon is offering the Samsung 4-channel All-in-One Alexa Soundbar (HW-S60T) for $257.99 shipped. Matched at Newegg. That’s $70 off the going rate and marks the second-best price we have tracked. If you’d like to improve your home theater’s audio without adding a bulky subwoofer, this premium sound bar is worth a look. “Panoramic and room-filling sound” awaits thanks to the implementation of “dual-sided horn speakers and Samsung Acoustic Beam Technology.” Built-in Alexa makes it a cinch to toggle lights and all of your other smart home devices hands-free. This offering is smart enough to automatically tweak settings based on each scene to boost quiet voices and more. Inputs include HDMI, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Alternatively, you could opt for VIZIO’s 29-inch 2-channel Sound Bar instead. It’ll only set you back $85 and is very similar to one of the units I personally use at home. While it may not offer some of the latest and greatest features found in the more recent release above, it’s unquestionably better than your TV’s built-in speakers.

And for those of you that are in the Roku TV ecosystem, be sure to also consider Hisense’s recently-released Sound Bar lineup. Believe it or not, pricing starts at $70 and these debuted just a few months ago. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

Samsung 4-Ch. All-in-One Soundbar features:

  • Experience a panoramic and room-filling sound with dual-sided horn speakers and Samsung Acoustic Beam Technology
  • Elegant design refined by Kvadrat. The perfect accent for any interior.
  • Enjoy your soundbar hands-free using the built-in voice Alexa. Easily control your soundbar and other compatible devices using voice commands. Ask Alexa to play a song by simply saying the title or a few lines of a song’s lyrics

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Theater

Samsung

About the Author

Razor’s A2 Kick Scooter hits best Amazon offer in...
Just $14.50 for AUKEY’s True Wireless Earbuds? Th...
Stay warm and dry with Under Amor’s #1 best-selli...
MacBook bags from Amazon + Timbuk2 tumble as low as $21...
Upgrade your sleep with an ultra-luxury bamboo shredded...
Upgrade your setup with the 12V/100W Mono-crystalline s...
Upgrade your Zoom calls with the Elgato Cam Link 4K at ...
Refresh your room with Zinus’ Taylan Queen Platfo...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $180

Roku’s Smart Soundbar delivers AirPlay 2, HomeKit, more at $150 (Save $30)

$150 Learn More
New low

Amazon’s Fire TV Blaster falls to a new all-time low at $20 to expand your home theater

$20 Learn More
Reg. $80

Latest Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus falls to second-best price at $69.50

$69.50 Learn More

Polk expands home theater stable with React Soundbar, wireless speakers, and subwoofer

Read more Learn More
Save now

LG’s 64GB V30 packs dual cameras + a 6-inch OLED display at $200

$200 Learn More
Reg. $49

Razor’s A2 Kick Scooter hits best Amazon offer in over a year, now $33 (Reg. $49)

$33 Learn More
Amazon low

Just $14.50 for AUKEY’s True Wireless Earbuds? That’s right, get yours now (All-time low)

$14.50 Learn More
Save now

Apple’s prev-gen. 12-inch MacBook 512GB drops to $660 (Refurb, Orig. $1,599), more

From $35 Learn More