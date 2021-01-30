Samsung’s All-in-One 4-Ch. Alexa Soundbar hits second-best Amazon offer yet at $70 off

Amazon is offering the Samsung 4-channel All-in-One Alexa Soundbar (HW-S60T) for $257.99 shipped. Matched at Newegg. That’s $70 off the going rate and marks the second-best price we have tracked. If you’d like to improve your home theater’s audio without adding a bulky subwoofer, this premium sound bar is worth a look. “Panoramic and room-filling sound” awaits thanks to the implementation of “dual-sided horn speakers and Samsung Acoustic Beam Technology.” Built-in Alexa makes it a cinch to toggle lights and all of your other smart home devices hands-free. This offering is smart enough to automatically tweak settings based on each scene to boost quiet voices and more. Inputs include HDMI, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Alternatively, you could opt for VIZIO’s 29-inch 2-channel Sound Bar instead. It’ll only set you back $85 and is very similar to one of the units I personally use at home. While it may not offer some of the latest and greatest features found in the more recent release above, it’s unquestionably better than your TV’s built-in speakers.

And for those of you that are in the Roku TV ecosystem, be sure to also consider Hisense’s recently-released Sound Bar lineup. Believe it or not, pricing starts at $70 and these debuted just a few months ago. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

Samsung 4-Ch. All-in-One Soundbar features:

Experience a panoramic and room-filling sound with dual-sided horn speakers and Samsung Acoustic Beam Technology

Elegant design refined by Kvadrat. The perfect accent for any interior.

Enjoy your soundbar hands-free using the built-in voice Alexa. Easily control your soundbar and other compatible devices using voice commands. Ask Alexa to play a song by simply saying the title or a few lines of a song’s lyrics

