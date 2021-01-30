LG’s 64GB V30 packs dual cameras + a 6-inch OLED display at $200

Today only, Woot is offering the LG V30 64GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $199.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Right now, you’d expect to pay more than $790 for this phone at Amazon and the lowest we’ve tracked there is around $230, making today’s deal the best available. With a large 3300mAh battery, you’ll enjoy up to 14-hours of usage before it’s time to recharge. The 6-inch OLED is perfect for watching YouTube, Netflix, and more. Plus, the rear camera features dual 16MP and 13MP lenses for high-quality photo captures. Rated 4/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

While you’re at it, why not spend some of your savings to upgrade your smart home? Right now, the Google Nest Thermostat E is the perfect way to do that. It’s available for $139 on sale, which saves you $30 from its normal going rate. With energy-saving benefits, this is the perfect smart home upgrade if you’re still relying on old technology to run your heating and cooling.

In the market for something higher-end? Well, you can pick up the Google Pixel 4a 5G as low as $410. This is down from its normal $500 going rate, which marks a new all-time low. This phone features 5G connectivity, which is something that today’s lead deal just can’t match.

More about the LG V30:

HOW LONG CAN I EXPECT THE BATTERY TO LAST ME: Well the battery size is 3,300 mAh (Non-Removable) which in a Usage time frame means 14 solid hours of streaming at 4G LTE speeds as well it has a Standby time of up to 490 hours before you need to recharge the battery.

WHAT CAN I EXPECT OUT OF THE BOX: Well the V30 comes running Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with upgrades available to 8.0.0 Oreo as well as a fast charger where you can charge the device to full in Approx 2 hours as well as compatible with wireless charging (sold separately).

WHAT CAN YOU TELL ME ABOUT LG 2ND YEAR WARRANTY: LG supports a second year limited warranty for devices purchase only directly from the carrier they do not extend this warranty when purchased from online retailers at heavily discounted rates therefore if you do desire an extended warranty you may purchase one from a site such as SquareTrade as LG only supports their warranty when purchased and paid for the full amount of $899.99 directly from the carrier.

