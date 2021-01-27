FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Google’s Nest Thermostat E packs energy-saving features at $139 (Save $30)

-
eBay Daily DealsSmart HomeGoogle
Reg. $169 $139

Google’s official eBay storefront currently offers its Nest Thermostat E for $139 shipped. Down from the usual $169 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings, is the best we’ve seen in three months, and comes within $9 of our previous mention. While Google’s new Nest Thermostat enters at a slightly more affordable price point, the E model delivers more intelligent features and a high-end design. Alongside frosted glass display and Assistant integration, you’ll enjoy various scheduling features that help cut down on energy usage while also keeping your home the ideal temperature. Over 3,700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

If you can live without the aforementioned scheduling and energy-saving functionality, going with Google’s new Nest Thermostat at $130 lets you make out for less. While this model also sports a more simplistic design by comparison, it does add in Soli motion tracking and geofencing capabilities. Get a closer look at how it stacks up to the featured thermostat in our launch coverage.

And now that you have the thermostat taken care of, be sure to swing by our smart home guide for even more price cuts to expand your setup. A 20% discount has arrived on Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Display 7 at $80, as well as all of the offers in this 1-day Sylvania lighting sale from $9.50.

Nest Thermostat E features:

Its simple design and new frosted display blend into the background. With proven energy-saving features, the Google Nest Thermostat E can help you save from day one. And you can change the temperature from anywhere – the beach, the office or your bed.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Google

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Ring unveils its most compact and affordable Video Door...
Cook four waffles at once with Bella’s rotating s...
Latest Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus fall...
Amazon 1-day smart lighting sale from $9.50: Sylvania d...
Add Govee’s Wi-Fi thermometer/hygrometer to your ...
Lenovo’s Smart Display 7 upgrades your Assistant ...
TP-Link Kasa smart plugs, Edison bulbs, and more up to ...
Philips Hue takes up to 30% off HomeKit pendant lamps, ...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Honeywell T5 Smart Thermostat $74, more

Learn More

Green Deals: 3rd Gen. Nest Thermostat + $15 gift card $199, more

Learn More
Reg. $50+

Winix Ultrasonic 4L Cool Mist Humidifier now down to $34 for today only (Reg. $50+)

$34 Learn More
Save 25%

Organize your LEGO collection with these storage bricks from $13 (Save up to 25%)

From $13 Learn More
Reg. $70

NERF’s Rival Artemis XVII blasts 30 rounds at 100 feet/second, now $30 (60% off)

$30 Learn More
37% off

Govee’s LED flashlight features a 1,000-lumen brightness at just $18 on Amazon

$18 Learn More

Target’s Superbowl Collection has you game day ready with apparel, games, cooking tools, and more

From $5 Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 40V 21-inch Electric Self-propelled Lawn Mower $397.50, more

Learn More