Razor’s A2 Kick Scooter hits best Amazon offer in over a year, now $33 (Reg. $49)

Amazon is offering the Razor A2 Kick Scooter for $32.99 shipped. That’s $16 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. Thanks to the use of “sturdy aircraft-grade aluminum,” this kick scooter is built to last. It sports a foldable design that makes it easy to transport and its 98mm wheels have a springless shock system. A rear-fender brake makes it a cinch to stop at a moment’s notice. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Today’s savings almost entirely cover the cost of KAMUGO’s Kids Helmet at $17. This offering comes in a standout orange colorway that many kids are bound to love. Pairing this with the purchase above will provide peace of mind while also keeping overall cost in check. Rated an average of 4.7/5 stars by more than 1,400 Amazon shoppers.

Yet another fun gift idea involves the notable deal we just spotted on AUKEY’s True Wireless Earbuds. Surprisingly, you can grab a pair for only $14.50 Prime shipped right now. This offer delivers a new all-time low and provides a very affordable way to adopt truly wireless earbuds with USB-C charging.

Razor A2 Kick Scooter features:

Original kick scooter made of sturdy aircraft-grade aluminum

Patented t-tube and deck design folds conveniently for transport

98 mm inline-style urethane wheels with spring less shock system

Patented rear fender brake for quick stops; all-new wheelie bar

Recommended for ages 5 and older; 6-month warranty

