Treat your pup with a discounted BarkBox subscription box for $24.50 (Save 30%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, BARKBOX via Amazon offers its Monthly Subscription Box for $24.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $35, today’s offer is good for a 30% discounts, is the best in over two months, and one of the lowest prices to date. Available in three different varieties for small, medium, and large dogs, this BarkBox subscription brings treats, toys, and other goodies to your pup every month. Today’s offer gets you the first box at a discounted rate, but will auto-renew at the full price going forward. Over 1,700 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

If being locked into a monthly subscription box isn’t going to be ideal, you can still surprise your dog with these Milk-Bone MaroSnacks, which are currently down to $5 with Subscribe & Save. These treats are rich in calcium to help maintain strong teeth and bones and are sure to be enjoyed by pups of all sizes. Just be sure to cancel the subscription after the first order if you go with the discounted rate.

But for those looking to treat themselves to some new toys, don’t forget to check out all of the deals in our ongoing LEGO roundup from $12, as well as the buy one get one for $5 plushy sale at Disney.

BarkBox Subscription Dog Box features:

Surprise your pooch with a subscription box worth $45 every month! Each month has a fun new theme and a unique (never repeated!) box for you and your dog to drool over. The BarkBox Subscription Dog Box comes packed with 2 unique dog toys, 2 bags of fresh healthy dog treats, and 1 yummy dog dental chew. Each monthly box has different types of treats & toys curated to your dog!

