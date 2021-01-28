FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save 20% on LEGO Architecture, Minecraft, Star Wars, and more from $12

-
AmazonLEGOToys & Hobbies
20% off From $12

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Architecture Dubai Skyline for $47.99 shipped. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and matches the all-time low. This 740-piece set assembles a brick-built version of some of Dubai’s most iconic buildings and landmarks. Leveraging plenty of clever building techniques, you’ll piece together Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, and more. LEGO’s Architecture sets are always an easy recommendation for collectors or to put on display, as we found as much for this one in our hands-on review. Head below for more LEGO deals from $12.

Other notable LEGO discounts:

Today saw LEGO roll out the most recent addition to its garage of brick-built vehicles with the new 1,400-piece Creator Porsche 911 sports car. That’s alongside some upcoming promotional kits that you’ll be able to score for free and these ongoing LEGO storage deals from $13.

LEGO Architecture Dubai Skyline features:

Dubai boasts some of the most spectacular buildings in the world. Now residents, tourists and all admirers of this futuristic city can recreate its iconic landmarks with this LEGO Architecture Skyline Collection 21052 Dubai model kit.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

Toys & Hobbies

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

This 500Wh portable power station runs it all with 45W ...
A geometric pattern adorns Zinus’ Upholstered Kin...
This highly-rated aluminum stand elevates your MacBook ...
Coleman’s 2-Person Sundome Tent strikes $50 at Am...
Kwikset’s Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock touts four ways t...
Amazon takes $418 off its Rivet Frederick Mid-Century L...
Hanes ComfortBlend Cushion Socks at Amazon for $7 Prime...
LEGO rolls out new 1,400-piece Creator Porsche 911 spor...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Speedometer GPS Pro, QR and Barcode Scanner PRO, more

FREE+ Learn More
60% off

Eddie Bauer’s Midwinter Warm-up Sale offers up to 60% off new markdowns from $30

From $30 Learn More
21% off

This 500Wh portable power station runs it all with 45W USB-C PD, dual 120V AC, more at $338.50

$338.50 Learn More

Razer Viper 8KHz arrives as one of the fastest gaming mice ever

Learn More

adidas launches Ultraboost 21 running shoes with more energy return for your best run yet

Learn More
Save $81

A geometric pattern adorns Zinus’ Upholstered King Bed Frame at $249, more from $189

From $189 Learn More
Reg. $30

This highly-rated aluminum stand elevates your MacBook at $20 (Save 33%)

$20 Learn More
75% off

PlayStation Remasters and Retro sale from $1: Crash, Spyro, RE, PAC-MAN, GTA, more

From $1 Learn More