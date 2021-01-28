Save 20% on LEGO Architecture, Minecraft, Star Wars, and more from $12

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Architecture Dubai Skyline for $47.99 shipped. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and matches the all-time low. This 740-piece set assembles a brick-built version of some of Dubai’s most iconic buildings and landmarks. Leveraging plenty of clever building techniques, you’ll piece together Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, and more. LEGO’s Architecture sets are always an easy recommendation for collectors or to put on display, as we found as much for this one in our hands-on review. Head below for more LEGO deals from $12.

Other notable LEGO discounts:

Today saw LEGO roll out the most recent addition to its garage of brick-built vehicles with the new 1,400-piece Creator Porsche 911 sports car. That’s alongside some upcoming promotional kits that you’ll be able to score for free and these ongoing LEGO storage deals from $13.

LEGO Architecture Dubai Skyline features:

Dubai boasts some of the most spectacular buildings in the world. Now residents, tourists and all admirers of this futuristic city can recreate its iconic landmarks with this LEGO Architecture Skyline Collection 21052 Dubai model kit.

