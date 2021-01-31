Save up to 39% on air hose reels from Goodyear and more starting at $42

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is discounting a selection of air hose reels from Goodyear and other brands by as much as 39%. Prices throughout today’s sale start at $42, with a variety of offerings to upgrade the workbench and more. Headlining here is the Goodyear Retractable Air-Hose-Reel at $84.99. Usually fetching $140, today’s offer amounts to $55 in savings, beats the previous price cut by $10, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This hose reel measures 50-feet and sports 3/8-inch tubing for suppling air to tools and the like. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 630 customers. Head below for more.

Then be sure to shop the rest of the price cuts in the sale right here. Whether the featured deal and its more heavy duty build isn’t quite what your workshop calls for, or you’re in the market for something more affordable, there are plenty of other markdowns as low as $42.

You’ll also find a variety of other discounts for upgrading your DIY setup in our home goods guide. Price cuts on this RYOBI 6-tool Combo Kit are still live at $199, as well as SKIL’s 20V Rotary Hammer Kit for $83.50.

Goodyear Air-Hose-Reel features:

This 3/8″ inch x 50′ foot reel is constructed of heavy gauge Industrial steel; corrosion resistant powder coating; Premium Commercial SBR Rubber Hose working pressure is 300PSI/20BAR and 1/4″ inch MNPT connections. Premium Commercial SBR Rubber Hose is a blend of Styrene-Butadiene Polymers, lays flat, has superior durability and aging stability; Resistant to; Water/Oil, Heat, Weather, Abrasion and works in conditions of -40°F to 226°F

