Samsung Frame 4K TVs on sale from $990 (Refurb, Orig. $1,500+), more starting at $250

-
Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of home theater accessories to get your setup ready for the Super Bowl starting at $250. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the 2020 Samsung Frame 55-inch 4K QLED AirPlay 2 TV for $989.99 in certified refurbished condition. Having originally sold for $1,500, you’ll pay $1,398 at Amazon right now with today’s offer beating the all-time low there by $108 and marking the best we’ve seen to date. Samsung’s 55-inch Frame will deliver a unique home theater experience thanks to a stylish design that’ll blend right into the rest of your home’s decor. Its picture frame-like wooden bezel pairs with a 4K HDR QLED screen, as well as AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and four HDMI ports. Includes a 90-day warranty from Samsung. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

You’ll also find a collection of other Samsung HDTVs on sale today, as well as sound bar systems and other audio gear to ensure your setup is ready for the big game. Prices start at $250, providing some more affordable offerings if the featured deal isn’t quite the right call. Be sure to check out all of the price cuts right here so score your latest home theater upgrade.

Then check out all of the ongoing price cuts in our home theater guide for even more ways to save. Yesterday saw Samsung’s All-in-One 4-Ch. Alexa Soundbar go on sale at $70 off, which is joined by a series of price cuts on Polk MagniFi sound bars from $149.

Samsung Frame 4K HDTV features:

Artwork, television, movies, and memories – The Frame showcases them all on a beautiful QLED screen. Every piece of content is displayed in stunning 4K resolution and accented by a customizable, stylish bezel that seamlessly complements your home’s décor.

